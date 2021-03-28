Dagdag-puwersa ng Navy, Coast Guard ikakalat sa Julian Felipe reef

Siniguro ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa publiko na ginagawan ng solusyon ng gobyerno ang sitwasyon sa Julian Felipe Reef sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) at handa ang gobyerno na depensahan ang ating karapatan.

“I assure our people that we are addressing the situation. We stand by our position calling for the immediate withdrawal of Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef, which was communicated to the Chines Ambassador,” ani Lorenzana.

“We are ready to defend our national sovereignty and protect the marine resources of the Philippines,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon kay Lorenzana, magdadagdag sila ng puwersa ng Philippine Navy at Philippine Coast Guard sa Julian Felipe Reef upang maprotektahan ang ating mga mangingisda.

“There will be an increased presence of the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard ships to conduct sovereignty patrols and protect our fishermen in the West Philippine Sea,” saad pa ni Lorenzana.

“A Philippine navy ship and a Philippine Coast Guard are currently in the area monitoring the actual situation there. The PAF deploys an element of AS211 jet aircraft every day with the same mission. Our air and sea assets are ready to protect our sovereignty and sovereign rights in the WPS and KIG,” dagdag pa ni Lorenzana.

Nakikpag-ugnayan na ang Department of National Defense (DND) sa ibang ahensIya ng gobyerno katulad ng Coast Guard at Bureau of Aquatic and Fisheries Resources (BFAR) para sa koordinasyon sa WPS at Kalayaan Group of Island.

“By securing the West Philippine Sea and its islands in the Kalayaan area, the Philippines reinforces its commitment to keeping the freedom of navigation and maintaining regional peace and stability,” ayon pa kay Lorenzana.

Matatandaang nasa 220 Chinese vessel ang namataan na nagbabantay sa Julian Felipe Reef noong Marso 7 at base sa ginawang kumpirmasyon ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang mga nasabing vessel ay pinaniniwalaang mga Chinese maritime militia. (Edwin Balasa)