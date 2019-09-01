Dagdag-presyo sa tubig nakaumang

NAGBABALA ang isang consumer advocacy group sa pagtaas ng presyo ng tubig bunsod ng desisyon ng Supreme Court (SC) na patawan ng tig-P1 bilyong multa ang dalawang pangunahing water concessionaire sa bansa.

Ayon sa CitizenWatch.PH, tiyak na babawiin ng Maynilad at Manila Water sa mga consumer ang multang pinataw sa kanila ng High Court dahil sa paglabag umano sa Clean Water Act.

“The decision will pena­lize the public without any real gain. The objective of cleaning Manila Bay will not be achieved at all because sewer treatment plants is only a small part of a very complex solution that involves all sectors of society,” ayon sa grupo.

Tantiya ng grupo, papalo sa P12 hanggang P16 per cubic meter o 1.6 sentimo kada litro ang itataas ng presyo ng tubig.

Naglaan na ang Maynilad ng P400 bilyon, habang P200 bilyon naman sa Manila Water para tapusin ang sewerage project ng taong 2037, pero dahil sa desisyon ng SC ay kailangan nilang tapusin ito ng limang taon.

“And that means hundreds, if not thousands, of contractors will be needed to dig up the whole Metro Manila. Traffic will be so mons­trous that all business acti­vity will be affected. This will be aggravated by even longer timelines because another government agency requires such construction work only from 10pm to 4am. It will be a huge mess,” dagdag pa nila.