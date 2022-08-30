DA usec, ex-SRA matigas! BBM, ES inaprub import asukal

Inihayag ni Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian at dating Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica na hindi umano kumontra si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa panikalang importasyon ng 300,000 metriko tonelda (MT) ng asukal.

Sa ikalawang pagdinig ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa kontrobersya na Sugar Order No. 4, tinanong ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros sina Sebastian at Serafica kung sinuportahan umano ni Marcos at Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez ang panukalang pag-aangkat ng asukal.

“There were no objections to the importation program, Your Honor. I did not hear any objection or any reservation,” sagot ni Sebastian sa tanong ni Hontiveros.

Sabi naman ni Serafica, “I did not hear any objection, Your Honor, at that point.”

Ang SRA ay attached unit ng Department of Agriculture na pinamumunuan din ni Marcos.

Ayon pa kay Sebastian, inakala umano nila na supportive ang pangulo sa importasyon dahil sinabi nila gusto nilang i-supplement ng SRA ang kasalukuyang suplay sa pamamagitan ng importasyon ng asukal.

“Yes, your honor, and in addition to that there was also the August 4 meeting where I got the feedback although I was not in that meeting, I got a feedback from Administrator Serafica when he emailed me that he was instructed to actually draft the sugar importation program by the President, Your Honor,” ayon kay Sebasatian.

Dagdag pa ni Sebastian na nais din umano ng pangulo na ire-classify ng DA ang paggamit ng asukal sa domestic use mula sa reserve at palakasin ang lokal na suplay nito sa pamamagitan ng pang-angkat ng asukal.

Ayon pa kay Sebastian, na nasa ilalim ng preventive suspensyon, personal din umano iyang inimpormahan si Marcos tungkol sa development ng importasyon. (Dindo Matining)