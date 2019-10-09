DA tinawag na baliw sa research: Villar kuyog sa mga netizen

Umusok ang social media sa galit ng mga netizen sa naging pahayag ni Senadora Cynthia Villar tungkol sa paglalaan ng malaking pondo para sa pananaliksik ng National Corn Program ng Department of Agriculture (DA).

“Baliw na baliw kayo sa research. Aanhin niyo ba yung research? Ako matalino akong tao pero hindi ko maintindihan yung research niyo, lalo na yung farmer. Gusto ba ng farmer ‘yung research? Hindi ba gusto nila tulungan n’yo sila? Bakit ba lahat ng budget n’yo research,” pahayag ni Villar sa budget hearing ng DA nitong Oktubre 9, 2019.

Inakusahan ng netizens si Villar ng pagiging tanga at bobo.

how can someone graduate from UPD without understanding the importance of research?? basura ka talaga @Cynthia_Villar pic.twitter.com/N4Wn9H79ST — paul (@sabogasfuck) October 9, 2019

Also, the reason why research ends up not doing anything is because people like Cynthia Villar actively ignores and sabotages the facts presented to them by these studies. — Ivan Periscreech | ren (@MrBenTruman) October 9, 2019

If i would be given a chance to smack Panelo, Cynthia Villar and other fucked up politicians,

I would take two. — ʇʎəʞ (@k8rys) October 9, 2019

Cynthia villar is on a whole new level of being an idiota — Angel 🌻 (@angelamaaaaae) October 9, 2019

Madam Senator Cynthia Villar please do research before commenting or open your mouth. And last don’t make so dumb by stating baseless — Ariel Valdez (@ArielVa27823208) October 9, 2019

Ewan kpag nakabukas yang bunganga mo wala talagang patutunguhan eh. Tao kaba? Cynthia Villar? https://t.co/0vGI3uwTls — Ⓑⓐⓑⓨ Ⓐⓝⓖⓔⓛ (@imqueen_m) October 9, 2019

Baliw na baliw na sa pagka gahaman si Cynthia Villar. Walang masama sa research. Ang masama yung darating yung panahon wala ng subject for research ang agricultural sector. Dahil nakamkam nyo nang lahat ang lupa! https://t.co/L82T9VGYcE — Gabrielle 😼 (@Gabgrielle) October 9, 2019