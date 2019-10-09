Una sa Balita


DA tinawag na baliw sa research: Villar kuyog sa mga netizen

Umusok ang social media sa galit ng mga netizen sa naging pahayag ni Senadora Cynthia Villar tungkol sa paglalaan ng malaking pondo para sa pananaliksik ng National Corn Program ng Department of Agriculture (DA).

“Baliw na baliw kayo sa research. Aanhin niyo ba yung research? Ako matalino akong tao pero hindi ko maintindihan yung research niyo, lalo na yung farmer. Gusto ba ng farmer ‘yung research? Hindi ba gusto nila tulungan n’yo sila? Bakit ba lahat ng budget n’yo research,” pahayag ni Villar sa budget hearing ng DA nitong Oktubre 9, 2019.

Inakusahan ng netizens si Villar ng pagiging tanga at bobo.

