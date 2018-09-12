Cynthia Villar dumalo sa 2018 Fiestag

Kabilang ngayong taon ang Warhawk Gamefowl Series Feeds sa ginanap na Fiestag 2018 noong Agosto 10 hanggang 12 sa SMX Convention Center sa Pasay City.

Ang tatlong-araw na event na ito ay nag-exhibit ng iba’t ibang klase ng veterinary products, feed products, mga gamit at gamefowl supplies.

Nanguna para sa pagbubukas ng Fiestag 2018 si Senator Cynthia Villar at Bureau of Animal Industry Director Ronnie Domingo kasama rin nila ang kinatawan ng Warhawk sina General Manager Lorenzo Mapua, Marketing Manager Jojo Emata at Sales Director Joel Durano.

Hindi na bago para sa Warhawk na maging bahagi ng taunang event na ito kaya naman ay pinaghahandaan nila ito para maipakita sa lahat kung gaano kasustansya ang kanilang produkto na kailangan ng isang gamefowl.

“Warhawk has been supporting Fiestag in the past four years. Being one of the most reliable feeds in the gamefowl industry, we are here to support all the breeders in the Philippines by providing them an opportunity to have access with our finest products available to ensure that they will be successful in their respective farms. You will always have the power to win with Warhawk,” saad ni Emata.

Namigay din ng game fowls ang Warhawk gaya ng Allen Roundhead, Bulik, at isang ARL White mula sa mga kilalang breeders sa bansa.