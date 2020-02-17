Cynthia nganga! Duterte kontento kay Sotto

WALANG magaganap na pagbabago sa liderato ng Senado dahil kontento ang mga senador, maging ang Malacañang sa trabaho ni Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III, ayon kay dating Special Assistant to the President at Senador Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go.

“The Senate is a collegial body. It is not composed of only one person. As far as I know, majority of the sitting senators still trusts the leadership of Senate President Tito Sotto III,” pahayag ni Go sa isang statement.

“And, so far, to my knowledge, no one has explicitly signified any intention to replace SP Sotto,” dagdag pa nito.

Ginawa ni Go ang pahayag sa gitna ng pangambang nanganganib na mapalitan si Sotto bilang Senate President dahil sa pagkuwestiyon sa pagbasura ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).

Una nang sinabi ni Sotto na plano nilang kuwestiyunin sa Korte Suprema ang pag-terminate sa VFA dahil sa kawalan ng concurrence ng Senado.

Ayon kay Go, maayos naman ang working relationship sa pagitan ng Ehekutibo at ng Senado sa pamumuno ni Sotto kaya walang dapat ipa­ngamba ang senador.

“As to the leadership of the Senate, there is a smooth working relationship between the executive branch and the Senate headed by Senate President Tito Sotto III,” sabi ni Go.

“Despite some differences in opi­nion, the Senate as a whole has been very supportive of the legislative agenda of President Duterte,” dagdag pa nito.

Noong Pebrero 11, inabisuhan na ng Pilipinas ang US government sa intensiyong ibasura na ang VFA sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa.

“I understand and respect the views of my fellow senators with regard to the position of the President to terminate the VFA,” sambit pa ni Go.

“We are a separate branch of go­vernment and it is the right of each senator to express his or her views. After all, we are a working democracy,” dagdag pa nito.

Noong Hulyo 2019, umugong ang balitang papalitan ni Senador Cynthia Villar si Sotto subalit hindi nagkaroon ng katuparan. (Dindo Matining)