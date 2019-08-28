Cynthia dedma sa gastusan

BIGONG makumbinsi ng mga senador ang kasamahan nilang bil­yonaryo na si Senadora Cynthia Villar na gastusan gamit ang sariling pera sa pagsasaayos at pagpapalaki ng Senate Public Assistance Center (PAC) para sana madagdagan pa ang maserbisyuhan nitong mga mahihirap.

Ang mga kumantiyaw kay Villar ay kinabibilangan nina Senate Presidente Vicente Sotto III, Majo­rity Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri at Se­nate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Ang pagkantiyaw kay Villar ay bunga ng pagtatama ni Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson sa ilang bahagi ng privilege speech ni Senador Christopher ‘Bong’ Go tungkol sa Malasakit Centers noong Huwebes.

Isiniwalat kasi ni Go na ipapagawa ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) gamit ang badyet ng ahensiya, ang PAC upang mas dumami ang maserbisyuhan nito na kagaya umano ng Malasakit Centers.

“My issue is not on the Malasakit Center. My concern is about the renovation or cons­truction to be implemented by DPWH on the Public Assistance Center, which is a faci­lity of the Senate,” sabi ni Lacson.

“Not too long ago, the SC ruled that there will be no cross-border alignment of funds. So if it will be taken from the savings of DPWH, we may be violating Article 6 Section 25 Paragraph 5 of the Constitution, that there should be no realignment outside of the respective offices of the President, Chief Justice and Senate President and Speaker of the House,” dagdag nito.

Mungkahi pa ni Lacson, kung meron umanong savings ang Senado, mas makabu­buting gamitin na lang ito sa pagsasaayos ng PAC sa halip na umasa sa DPWH.

Giit ni Sotto, “unless Senator Villar is willing to spend her own money to put it up”, na sinagot naman ni Lacson na, “That’s most welcome Mr. President.”

Pero tahimik lang si Villar at ngumisi lamang matapos marinig ang paliwanagan nina Sotto at Lacson.

Kalaunan nagpaliwanag din si Villar na inurot siya ni Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian kung puwedeng ang DPWH ang gumastos sa pagpapagawa ng mas malaking PAC.

“Mr. President, I was requested by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian to ask DPWH if they have such—a budget for this kind of building and the secretary of the DPWH said that they have a budget for this kind of project. So they volunteered that they would help us. I don’t know. I didn’t ask what kind of project is this but they said they have a budget kind of project. We just asked and they said they have. Maybe we can clarify what is this budget” paliwanag ni Villar.

Ang PAC ang nagsisilbing tagatanggap ng mga dokumento ng mga pasyenteng humingi ng tulong sa mga senador at ito rin ang nag-eendorso sa mga pasyente sa iba’t ibang tanggapan ng mga mambabatas. (Dindo Matining)