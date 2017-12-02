Cusi kinalampag sa tataas na singil sa kuryente

Iginiit kahapon ni Senador Sherwin Gatchalian na kumilos ang tanggapan ni Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi at madaliin ang pagpapatupad ng circular para sa Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) upang mabawasan ang epekto ng inaasahang pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente sa sandaling ipatupad na ang dagdag na buwis o excise tax sa coal o uling.

Ipinaliwanag ng senador na ang circular na layu­ning pinal nang ipatupad ang RCOA na isinasaad ng 16-taon nang Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA) ay inaasahang magpapalakas ng kompetisyon sa supplier ng elektrisidad.

Inaasahang magbibigay-daan ito para sa mas mababang singil sa kuryente.

“With the coal tax in place, all the more that we need to implement RCOA to democratize our power sector. The RCOA will help lower costs to protect consumers from the inflationary effects of the coal tax. Once you give the consumers the power of choice, makakapili sila whether they want coal, renewable energy o geothermal, kung ano man ang mas mura at sustainable sa kanila,” paliwanag ni Gatchalian.

Ipinaalalang muli ni Gatchalian, na siyang chairman ng Senate committee on energy na inaasahan ang pagtaas sa P10 monthly electricity bills ng average households sa 2018, P20 sa 2019, at P28 sa 2020 kapag ipinatupad na ang excise tax sa coal.

“I was the lone dissenter on the coal tax because alam naman natin lahat, lalo na sa energy sector, that this will be passed on to consumers,” giit ng senador.