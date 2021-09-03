Cusi ginisa sa P332B kita ng Malampaya

Iginiit ng isang mambabatas na dapat tuntunin lahat ng kinita at pinagkagastusan ng pondo mula sa Malampaya.

Ayon kay Deputy Speaker at Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza, sumulat siya kay Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi dalawang buwan na ang nakaraan pero wala siyang natanggap na sagot.

“How much has the government been earning from the operations of the Malampaya gas fields since 2002? More importantly, where is the money, and how has it been spent?” sabi ni Atienza.

Tinanong ito ni Atienza sa deliberasyon ng budget ng DOE noong Huwebes pero wala na si Cusi.

“I was hoping that Sec. Cusi would still be around to answer our questions himself. But he left the meeting and allowed his subordinates to respond to lawmakers. Unfortunately, our questions were only answered with generalizations,” sabi ni Atienza.

Kasama sa natanggap na sagot ni Atienza ay P332 bilyon ang kita ng gobyerno sa Malampaya at P208 bilyon dito ang ginastos sa murang kuryente program.

Hindi naman makapaniwala si Atienza sa narinig na sagot.

“Murang kuryente? Kailan tayo nakinabang sa murang kuryente? Kailan tayo nakinabang sa pondo ng Malampaya? This is laughable because we all know that the cost of electricity in the Philippines is the highest in Asia and among the highest in the world,” ani Atienza.

Giit pa ni Atienza na hindi maaaring gamitin ang nalalabing P124 bilyon kung walang inisyatibo mula sa Kongreso.

“If that’s the case, then Congress should pass legislation immediately so these funds can be used to help our countrymen who are the most affected during this pandemic, as well as our nurses and barangay officials who need to be given special allowances. Kapos sa pondo ang gobyerno, samantalang merong pondo sa inyo na nakatengga,” punto ni Atienza.

Iginiit ni Atienza na dapat ang mga Pilipino ang makinabang sa kita ng Malampaya gaya ng nangyayari sa ibang bansa. (Billy Begas)