Cusi binoldyak ni Gatchalian sa 6 taon kuryente krisis

Umaasa si Senador Sherwin Gatchalian na magtatalaga ang administrasyon ni President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ng Energy secretary na reresolba sa problema sa suplay ng kuryente sa bansa.

Ito’y dahil nabigo aniya ang liderato ng Department of Energy (DOE) na pinamumunuan ni Secretary Alfonso Cusi na resolbahin ang problema matapos ang anim na taong pagsisilbi sa administrasyong Duterte.

“Based on my information, kaya mababa ang reserves natin dahil may plantang pumalya at may transmission lines na pumalya,” sabi ni Gatchalian, chairman ng Senate committee on energy, sa panayam ng mga reporter.

“But this is not a good sign. Because after six years of the incumbent, DOE, ganun pa rin, patapos na ang kanilang termino,” dagdag pa niya.

Dagdag pa niya, madalas nakakaranas ang bansa ng red alert at yellow alert dahil sa kakapusan ng suplay ng kuryente.

“So the next administration should really appoint a secretary who will deal with these red and yellow alerts. This is very basic,” ani Gatchalian.

“Country like ours should not have yellow and red alerts anymore. With red and yellow alerts, we cannot invite investors. Ibig sabihin wala tayong kuryente,” punto niya.

“So this is a fundamental problem that the next DOE secretary should address. And it can be addressed by making sure we have enough supply. Making sure that plants ang operating at 100%,” diin pa ni Gatchalian. (Dindo Matining)