Curry, Durant inilampaso ang Kings

Curry, Durant inilampaso ang KingsBy VEduarte
BIG night ng Big Three nina Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson at Kevin Durant, at kumalas sa dulo ang Golden State Warriors para iwanan ang Sacramento Kings, 130-125, Biyernes nang gabi.
Ibinaon ni Thompson ang go-ahead 3-pointer 38.5 seconds na lang, nagdagdag ng apat na free throws si Curry sa stretch para kumpletuhin ang panalo na pambawi sa 113-93 loss sa Toronto noong Miyerkoles.
Tumapos si Curry ng 35 points, 7 rebounds at 6 assists. May 27 points at 9 rebounds si Thompson, may 14 rebounds at 10 assists pa si Draymond Green.
“Late in the game we just simplified everything,” lahad ni Durant na kumayod ng 33 points, 8 rebounds at 8 assists. “We were down 10 points in the fourth with three minutes to go, we just simplified it.”
Nagpasabog ng 103 points ang Warriors pagkatapos ng tatlong quarters pero nanlamig sa first 8 minutes ng fourth bago nag-rally para ma-outscore ang Kings 17-2 sa final 3:03.
Naglista si Durant ng 13 points sa fourth quarter kabilang ang walo sa unang 10 ng Golden State sa pangitil na run, bago ang pang-apat na 3-pointer ni Thompson.