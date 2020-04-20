Curfew simulan sa tanghali- solon

Upang masiguro na ang lahat ng tao ay nasa bahay lamang, inirekomenda ng isang mambabatas na magpairal ng curfew mula alas-12 ng tanghali hanggang alas-6 ng umaga kinabukasan.

“This is necessary because we have over one hundred thousand violators of the quarantine measures. Their numbers are rising,” giit ni 1-PACMAN Party-list Rep. Mikee Romero.

Nanawagan din ito sa national government na kung palalawigin ang enhanced community quarantine, hindi na dapat ito lumagpas sa buwan ng Mayo

“I refuse to accept any of the scenarios showing we could have community quarantine of any kind beyond the month of May. We must crush and squash the spread of COVID-19 now,” saad ni Romero.

Pinayuhan pa ng mambabatas ang Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) ang nalalabing araw ng extended ECQ para makapagsagawa ng mass testing lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan talamak ang coronavirus infection.

“We must test every probable and suspect case of COVID-19 in every city, town, and province. All of them. No exceptions. No excuses,” ani Romero. (JC Cahinhinan)