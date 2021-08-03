Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Curfew mahigpit na ipatutupad ng NCRPO

News
By Abante News Online
0 0

Inatasan na ni Philippine National Police chief General Guillermo Eleazar ang National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) na siguruhing mahigpit na ipatupad ang curfew hours oras na mag-Enhanced Community Quarantine na.

Sasabayan ang pagpapatupad ng pinahabang curfew sa Metro Manila ng mahigpit na border control mula Agosto 6 – Agosto 20.

“The strict border control and the longer curfew hours are but some of the necessary interventions to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19,” pahayag ni Eleazar.

Sabay-sabay na ipatutupad sa National Capital Region ang uniform curfew mula alas-8:00 ng gabi hanggang alas-4:00 ng madaling araw. (Edwin Balasa)

