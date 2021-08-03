Curfew mahigpit na ipatutupad ng NCRPO
Inatasan na ni Philippine National Police chief General Guillermo Eleazar ang National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) na siguruhing mahigpit na ipatupad ang curfew hours oras na mag-Enhanced Community Quarantine na.
Sasabayan ang pagpapatupad ng pinahabang curfew sa Metro Manila ng mahigpit na border control mula Agosto 6 – Agosto 20.
“The strict border control and the longer curfew hours are but some of the necessary interventions to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19,” pahayag ni Eleazar.
Sabay-sabay na ipatutupad sa National Capital Region ang uniform curfew mula alas-8:00 ng gabi hanggang alas-4:00 ng madaling araw. (Edwin Balasa)