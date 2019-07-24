Curfew alang sa mga balay patigayun, gustong ipatuman ni Duterte

Gusto ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga mopasa ang Kongreso og balaod nga magrequire sa mga establisyemento sa tibuok nasud nga maniradu na sa alas 12 sa tungang gabii.

“Everything closes down at 12, nobody works. You have to stop drinking. Jukebox, only good up to 8-9 p.m,” matud ni Duterte sa iyang State of the Nation Address (Sona) sa House of Representatives niadtong Lunes (July 22).

Sa interview ni Duterte human sa SONA ay giklaro niini nga sugyot lang niya kini.

“No, no. I was just suggesting. I’d like to – Congress to ponder on it and maybe sleep on it and if they want. But it can improve tremendously the quality of life. Stop drinking at almost 11 (p.m.) then you go home,” matud Presidente sa mga reporter.

Giangkon usab ni Duterte nga dili “popular move” ang iyang proposal.

“I do not think it is a popular move because it will affect adversely the businesses that operate during nighttime,” matud niya.

Gipanag-ingna sa Presidente ang Davao diin adunay curfew alang sa mga business establishment.

“But for a small city like Davao, parang nagustuhan na kasi ng mga tao. But in other countries, other states, 12 o’ clock ang ano, sarado,” matud pa niya.