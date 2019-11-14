CSPs pinababantayan vs power hike

Nanawagan si Bayan­ Muna chairman Neri Colmenares sa publiko na maging vigilant sa gagawing competitive selection process (CSPs) upang mabantayan ang ‘power rate hikes’ na maaaring pasanin ng mga konsyumer sa loob ng 20 taon.

Kasabay nito ay hiniling ng Bayan Muna sa pamunuan ng Department of Energy (DOE) na mamagitan at isan­tabi ang ‘bidding terms’ na ipinataw ng Meralco at tiyakin na mara­ming makasasaling ‘bidders’ na makapag-aalok ng abot-kayang halaga ng enerhiya.

“The DOE should now intervene and declare Meralco’s terms of references void and take control of the bidding process. After all the DOE has the power­ to demand that the purpose of its CSPs po­licy be fulfilled in order to get the lowest possible price for electricity and protect the consumers from self dealing,” ayon kay Colmenares.

Aniya, nagsagawa ng tatlong bidding o CSPs ang Meralco dahil kontrolado nila ito, at ang ipinataw na ‘terms’ ay kawalan sa ‘bidders’, maliban sa Atimonan 1 na pag-aaring kompanya nito.

“Despite the difficult conditions imposed, some power suppliers were forced to bid on the two power­ supply contracts for 1,700 megawatts. Had Meralco not imposed difficult conditions in the two bidding, the resulting bid prices would have been lower for after all, the price of electricity at the retail supply market is lower” giit pa ng Ba­yan Muna Chairman.