Cruise ship iligal nga nangrecruit ug mga Filipino – solon

Gipalihok karon ni ACTS-OFW Rep. Aniceto Bertiz III ang House committees on labor and employment ug overseas workers affairs aron imbestigahon ang usa ka cruise ship ug tag-iya niini sa illegal recruitment sa moabot 200 ka Filipino alang sa mga trabaho sa Micronesia.

Gustong mahibaloan ni Bertiz kung aduna bay napagawas nga recruits ang MV Forever Lucky sa wala pa kini madakpi.

“Regardless, the ship should be red-flagged by the authorities. From here on, the vessel should be subject to stricter boarding and inspection every time it leaves a Philippine port,” matud ni Bertiz.

Nasayran nga ang Forever Lucky gipanag-iya sa Fahrenheit Co. Ltd., nga nag-operate sa Subic Bay Freeport Zone ug nagsu-supply og mga construction materials sa Micronesia.

Giyuhuan nga ang mga narecruit sa kompanya isip entertainers, cooks ug waiters alamg sa ilang kaugalingong negosyo sa Micronesia o sa ilang business partners sa maong dapit.

Paingon na nga mobiya ang Forever Lucky sa pantalan sa Orion sa Bataan niadtong Hulyo 3 dihang gipugngan kini sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), dtungod sa kadudahang gidaghanon sa mga pasahero.

Nadiskobre sa National Bureau of Investigation nga ang 200 ka mga Filipinong sakay sa barko walay mga dokumento ug bugtong pasaporte lang ang dala sa 139 ka pasahero. ()