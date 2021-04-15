Cristine palaban sa bugbugan

Mula lawn tennis, hanggang Jiu-jitsu, pinasok na rin ni Cristine Reyes ang pagbu-boksing, ha!

Aba, puro nga pagpapalakas, pagpapakundisyon, pakikipagbugbugan ang ginagawa ni Cristine ngayon.

Nag-aalala lang ang mga kalalakihan dahil baka mawala na ang alindog ni Cristine na hinangaan nila. Posible nga kasing lumaki ang katawan, o maging borta na si Cristine, dahil sa ginagawa niyang mga aktibidades.

May mga IG post nga si Cristine na daig pa niya ang mga lalake sa pakikipagbugbugan.

Pero siyempre, marami ring kalalakihan ang lalong humanga kay Cristine, dahil sa panahon ngayon, na halos make up, damit ang pinag-uukulan ng atensiyon ng maraming babae, ibang-iba nga raw si Cristine.

“It feels good to be back with the baddest team of all. My mind and body has been yearning for this kind of intensity and discipline although it got cut short due to lockdown and work but It’ll just make me crave for more.

“Can’t wait for the next training. I like to train with the best and that’s why It’s a privilege to be trained by the first Filipino Black belt, the man who started the Mixed Martial Arts and Jiu-jitsu Movement in the Philippines – founder of the URCC and DEFTAC, and dubbed the baddest man in Manila by Vice, he is my coach, prof. Alvin Aguilar.

“My training partner is Maybelline Masuda, she’s the first Filipino Jiu-jitsu World champion, first Filipino Asian Beach Games gold medalist and first Filipina Black belt. For online classes (kids/adults) contact: 09177946847.

“High Respect to wrestling coach Melchor Tumasis. Your dedication is admirable. Wrestling is indeed pure discipline and performance is everything.”

Bongga siya, ha! (Dondon Sermino)