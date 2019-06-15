CR na ginawang faculty room buburahin ng Senado

GAGAWA ng paraan ang Senado para mawala na ang mga faculty room na dating comfort room (CR).

Ayon kay Senador Sherwin Gatchalian, tinitiyak niya sa mga guro na sa pagpasok ng 18th Congress, tatrabahuin nila na magkaroon ng pondo para sa pagtatayo ng mga faculty room sa mga eskuwelahan sa buong bansa.

“The 2019 General Appropriations Act provides for the budget for “basic education facilities,” including faculty areas, with Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) pegged at P2,137,968,000 and Capital Outlay amoun­ting to P28,835,048,000, for a total of P30,973,016,000. So, as far as I am aware, restrooms being converted into faculty rooms are the exception, not the norm.” ani Gatchalian.

“Nevertheless, we welcome the feedback of our teachers. They and other school personnel can rest assured that beginning in the 18th Congress, we will definitely look into how we can earmark more funds dedicated to improving the working conditions of our educators,” dagdag pa niya.

“Dapat parating mga estudyante at guro ang makinabang sa pagpapaayos ng mga pasilidad ng ating mga paaralan. Quality education means quality educational facilities for both students and teachers.” saad ni Gatchalian.