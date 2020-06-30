COVID testing center ng UPLB aprub na

Maari nang COVID test sa University of the Philippines Los Banos campus matapos na bigyan ng go signal ng Department of Health-Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (DOH-RITM) ang bagong Covid-19 Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (CMDL) ng unibersidad.

Ayon sa UPLB binigyan na ng sertipikasyon ng DOH-RITM ang laboratory na makapag-operate bilang independent testing center hanggang sa katapusan ng taon.

Pinahintulutan ang UPLB na mag- COVID test

Sinabi ni Rex Demafelis, UPLB vice chancellor for research and extension at siya ring pinuno ng Task Force Laban ng Bayan Kontra Covid-19 na magsisimula ang CMDL sa pagtanggap ng sampol sa July 6.