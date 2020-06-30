Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

COVID testing center ng UPLB aprub na

News
By efraimseth corpuz
0 61

Maari nang COVID test sa University of the Philippines Los Banos campus matapos na bigyan ng go signal ng Department of Health-Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (DOH-RITM) ang bagong Covid-19 Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (CMDL) ng unibersidad.

Ayon sa UPLB binigyan na ng sertipikasyon ng DOH-RITM ang laboratory na makapag-operate bilang independent testing center hanggang sa katapusan ng taon.

Related Posts

7K iskul may libreng internet -Duterte

PNP, BI gisahin sa Chinese Fontana clinic

Pasaway sa quarantine walang lusot

Pinahintulutan ang UPLB na mag- COVID test

Sinabi ni Rex Demafelis, UPLB vice chancellor for research and extension at siya ring pinuno ng Task Force Laban ng Bayan Kontra Covid-19 na magsisimula ang CMDL sa pagtanggap ng sampol sa July 6.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Kumupkop sa mga frontliner may P100K kay Isko

Manyakis sa mga eskuwelahan pinagtatakpan – Hontiveros

Dagdag presyo sa petrolyo inanunsyo

1 of 28