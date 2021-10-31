COVID test, pagpapagamot dapat libre na – Lacson

Sisiguruhin ni Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson na maging libre ang COVID-19 testing at pagpapagamot ng mga nagpositibo sa naturang sakit sa oras na siya ang mahalal na pangulo sa 2022 elections.

“It is high time that containment strategies such as contact tracing, testing, and treatment be institutionalized and normalized — at no cost to the public,” lahad ni Lacson sa isinagawang online forum ng Cignal TV at Finex.

Aniya, popondohan ng national government ang kakailanganin para sa Universal Healthcare Act.

“The Universal Healthcare Act will not only look good on paper but one that actually serves its purpose – healthcare coverage to all Filipinos without any financial burden from out-of-pocket medical expenses, wika ni Lacson.

Ayon kay Lacson, hindi siya magdadalawang-isip na pondohan ng bilyones para ganap na maging libre ang COVID-19 testing at pagpapagamot sa mga magpopositibo sa virus.

“When everyone is tightening their belts, the government has to be the spender of last resort,” ayon pa sa presidential bet ng Partido Reporma.