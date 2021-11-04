COVID test ng mga Iloilo jobseeker ililibre

Sabi ni Iloilo City Jerry Treñas, maglalabas siya ng executive order (EO) sa susunod na linggo kung saan isinasaad ang libreng COVID-19 swab testing para sa mga jobseeker sa lungsod.

“We will make an EO next week that will give free swabs for everyone applying for employment in Iloilo City to make sure everyone is safe,” bang­git ni Treñas.

Ayon sa alkalde, nagbabalak din ang city gov­ernment na babaan ang presyo ng RT-PCR test para sa kanilang mga turista.

“We will also partner with the Department of Tourism and Department of Health to further lower the rate of RT-PCR tests to P1,000 for tourists.”

Ang mga nabanggit na inisyatibo ay bahagi ng mga hakbang ng Iloilo City government para ihanda ang metro sa pagluluwag pa ng ekonomiya sa gitna ng kanilang mataas na vaccination rate at maba­bang COVID-19 infections. (Prince Golez)