Covid survivor ako – Bea

Marami talagang artista ang tinaman ng Covid-19 na omicron variant pagpasok ng 2022. Marami na rin ang lumantad at nagsabi, pero marami pa rin ang tahimik.

Kasabay ng pagpapa-booster shot ni Bea Alonzo ay ang pag-amin niya na katulad nga ng ibang artista, nag-positibo rin siya sa virus nitong January.

At para kay Bea, isa ito sa pinaka-challenging daw na nangyari na sa kanya in-terms of health dahil nagkasabay-sabay pa sa nararamdaman niyang muscle spasm at lahat daw ng symptoms ng Covid-19 positive, naramdaman niya.

Kaya ine-encourage niya ang lahat na magpa-booster shot na raw.

“The start of this year was challenging. I caught covid early January (just like most people because of the covid surge). And at that time, I was also struggling with the worst muscle spasm, all while getting ready for my dream shoot. A brand endorsement I never thought would happen. (Ticked off that box).

“It was a challenging moment, I got most of the symptoms, and I was having a hard time breathing, but I survived!

“Posting this to encourage you to get the booster if you haven’t already. Let’s help end this pandemic.” (Rose Garcia)