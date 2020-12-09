COVID sirit binabala sa pagluwag ng quarantine

Kinalampag ng OCTA Research group ang national government na irekonsidera ang desisyon na payagan ang edad 15 -65 na makalabas, gayundin ang pagdaraos ng conference at seminars sa ilalim ng general community quarantine (GCQ).

Ayon sa OCTA , ang mga nabanggit na polisiya ay posibleng magpaigting sa panibagong bugso ng COVID-19 infections.

“We understand the logic of economic promotion in these directives but given the reality of significant outbreaks still in many GCQ areas, we believe that at this time, these directives are risky and opposed to good/sensible pandemic management,” ani OCTA research group.

Magugunitang pinayagan ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) ang nasa edad 15-65 na makalabas na ng bahay.

“We should be especially cautious of [the] impact of these directives as we approach the Christmas holidays,”dagdag pa ng OCTA Research group.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)