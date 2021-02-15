COVID bakuna libre buwis, walang bidding lusot sa Kamara

Pasado na sa House Committee on Ways and Means ang panukalang pagbibigay awtorisasyon sa mga local government units (LGUs) para direktang makakabili ng COVID-19 vaccines mula sa manufacturers ng hindi na dumaan sa public bidding.

Gayundin ang pag-exempt mula sa import duties, taxes, at iba pang bayarin sa procurement, distribution at administration ng bakuna ng local government.

Nakapaloob ito sa Section 6 House Bill 8648, na inihain ni Speaker Lord Allan Velasco .

“The procurement, importation, storage, transport, distribution, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by the local government units shall be exempt from customs duties, va­lue-added tax, excise tax, and other fees, provided, that the vaccines acquired shall only be used for their residents and constituents, and not for commercial distribution,” ayon sa panukala.

Bukod dito ay pinapayagan din ang mga LGU na pumasok sa isang ‘advance payment mechanism’ para sa layuning makakuha o makabili ng COVID-19 vaccines mula sa mga foreign manufacturer ngunit hindi dapat sosobra sa 50% mula contract amount maliban kung may direktiba si President Rodrigo Duterte. (Eralyn Prado)