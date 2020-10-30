Abante Online
COVID bakuna ikakalat ng task force

By Abante News Online
Kinumpirma ng Malacañang ang ginawang pagbuo ng Covid-19 Immunization Program Management Organizational Structure para mangasiwa sa COVID -19 vaccine.

Sa Laging Handa public briefing, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na ang Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases ang nagtatag sa Covid-19 Immunization Program Management Organizational Structure.

Sasailalim ito sa National Task Force Against Covid-19 at Department of Health (DOH) , ayon kay Roque.

Ayon pa sa Palace official, inatasan ang DOH na agarang i-convene ang Task Group Covid-19 Immunization Management at bumuo ng sub-task groups kung kinakailangan.

“The creation of a Task Force is to ensure the successful and efficient deployment of Covid-19 vaccines to target population,” ayon pa kay Roque. (Prince Golez)

