COVID baka ‘di na umalis – WHO

Babala ng World Health Organization, posibleng ‘di na mapupuksa ang coronavirus disease 2019.

Baka umano maging endemic virus ito, o sakit na karaniwang kumakalat sa mga komunidad gaya ng dengue at malaria.

“We have a new virus entering the human population for the first time and therefore it is very hard to predict when we will prevail over it,” wika ni WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan, noong Miyerkoles sa isang virtual press conference sa Geneva, Switzerland.

“This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away,” aniya pa.

Binanggit niya rin ang sakit na HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) at sinabing nasanay naman tayo rito.

Unang lumitaw ang COVID-19 sa Wuhan, China noong Disyembre 2019 at ngayong Mayo 2020 ay kumitil na ito ng higit 302,400 katao worldwide. (SDC)