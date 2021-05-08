Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Coronavirus kumakalat sa hangin – US expert

News
By Abante News Online
0 7

Kinumpirma ng US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ang pagkalat ng coronavirus sa hangin.

“COVID-19 spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus. These droplets and particles can be breathed in by other people or land on their eyes, noses, or mouth. In some circumstances, they may contaminate surfaces they touch. People who are closer than 6 feet from the infected person are most likely to get infected,” paliwanag ng US-CDCP sa kanilang updated website.

Bunsod nito nagpaalala si Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer ng CDC COVID-19 response na panatilihing malinis ang hangin, iwasang malantad sa mucus membranes at panatilihing malinis ang mga kamay.

Related Posts

Kontaminadong face mask delikado – DENR

CSC soli bayad sa kinanselang exam

PH may 2M AstraZeneca vaccine galing COVAX

Madalas din daw mahawa ng virus ang mga tao kapag malapit sa infected.

“People catch the virus from breathing air contaminated by people who are further away, or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching their own eyes, nose or mouth. “If you and I are standing within a few feet of each other talking, we now know infectious particles are flying out, even if you are talking softly,” dagdag ni Brooks. (Issa Santiago)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

17 nagpositibo galing India susuriin sa variant

Carpio naduwag kay Roque

FDA amoy korapsiyon sa bagal umaksiyon

1 of 1,692