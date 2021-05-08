Coronavirus kumakalat sa hangin – US expert

Kinumpirma ng US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ang pagkalat ng coronavirus sa hangin.

“COVID-19 spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus. These droplets and particles can be breathed in by other people or land on their eyes, noses, or mouth. In some circumstances, they may contaminate surfaces they touch. People who are closer than 6 feet from the infected person are most likely to get infected,” paliwanag ng US-CDCP sa kanilang updated website.

Bunsod nito nagpaalala si Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer ng CDC COVID-19 response na panatilihing malinis ang hangin, iwasang malantad sa mucus membranes at panatilihing malinis ang mga kamay.

Madalas din daw mahawa ng virus ang mga tao kapag malapit sa infected.

“People catch the virus from breathing air contaminated by people who are further away, or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching their own eyes, nose or mouth. “If you and I are standing within a few feet of each other talking, we now know infectious particles are flying out, even if you are talking softly,” dagdag ni Brooks. (Issa Santiago)