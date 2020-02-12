Coronavirus bininyagan na COVID-19

INIBA na ng World Health Organization (WHO) ang tawag sa 2019 novel coronavirus at tinawag na ito ngayon bilang “Coronavirus Disease 2019(COVID-19)”.

Ito ang kinumpirma ni Health Undersecretary at Spokesman Eric Domingo sa press briefing.

Iginaya ito ng DOH sa tawag ng WHO sa World Organization for Animal Health at ng Food and Agriculture Organization.

Inilagay ng WHO ang ­COVID-19 bilang isang “high risk” disease dahil nasa 43,103 ang kumpirmadong kaso sa 24 bansa na dinapuan nito.

Naitala na rin ang lokal na pagsasalin ng sakit sa Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Vietnam, South Korea, at Australia.

“We can already see that local transmission is happening in other countries. These developments are compelling reasons to prepare mitigation mechanisms for the possibility of community spread. We are continuously assessing the situation and crafting our own guidelines, based on available evidence, to combat the threat of the COVID-19,” ayon naman kay Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)