Conor babasagin mukha ni Pacquiao

NAGSISISI si Conor McGregor dahil sinunod niya ang patakaran ng boksing nang labanan noong 2017 si Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Aniya, dapat ay ‘pinugutan’ na niya si Floyd kahit pa magmulta siya o na-disqualify sa kanilang laban noon.

SA napipintong laban naman kay Manny Pacquiao sa Disyembre 2020 o Enero 2021, wala pang desisyon si ‘Notorius’ kung susunod ulit siya sa boxing rules o bubuntalin na lang ang Pinoy ring legend.

“Really I should have just sat right thru that shot and took his head off and f*** the distance. If it didn’t work out just give him a good boot into the neck and get DQ’d and fined and who’d give a f***,” sey ng 32-anyos na si Conor patungkol sa laban nila noon ni Mayweather.

“I’m upset I fully followed the rules for that fight to be honest. Floyd deserved a volley at the least. A shoulder even, break the face.”

“Manny not so much tho I don’t think, but I will see how the build up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach has to say and then make a decision. My Whiskeys at half a b and climbing I could take a fine,” deklara naman ni Conor sa nalalapit na upakan nila ng 41-anyos na si Pacquiao. (Ferdz Delos Santos)