Congressman sa NTC: Villar tv amoy `midnight deal’

Kuwestiyonable sa isang opisyal ng Kongreso ang ibinigay na provisional license ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) sa Advanced Media Broadcasting System Inc. (AMBS) para magamit ang frequency ng pinasarang ABS-CBN.

Iginiit ni House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta na dahil sa kawalan at kakulangan umano ng transparency sa ginawang aksiyon ng NTC ay hindi maiwasang maituturing itong isang “midnight deal”.

Pag-aari ng bilyonaryong si Manny Villar ang AMBS.

“While I view this development with qualified optimism, we cannot ignore the fact that there appears less or even lack of transparency in the grant of frequencies by the NTC. That being so, the public or otherwise interested entities might view this arrangement as a midnight deal, a situation that we need to avoid,” sabi ni Marcoleta sa inilabas na pahayag nito.

Ayon pa sa kongresista, hindi maiwasang isipin ng mga tao na mayroong conflict of interest sa usapin o kaya’y isang ‘trade-off’ lalo’t ang pagbibigay ng frequency ay ginawa ilang buwan bago ang eleksiyon.

Maaari aniya itong gamitin para sa politika na magiging pabor sa ilang piling kandidato.

“Still others might speculate that the said arrangement would have the effect of relieving ABS-CBN of its sins and multiple violations that the people were all made aware of in an open public hearing,” ayon pa kay Marcoleta.

Isa si Marcoleta sa mga kongresista na nagsulong para ibasura ang pagkakaloob ng Kongreso ng panibagong prangkisa sa ABS-CBN na nagresulta sa tuluyang pagsara ng Kapamilya network. (Eralyn Prado)