Monday, September 5, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV

Cong Zaldy Co tinukuran DA dagdag pondo

News
By Abante News
0 2

Suportado ni House Committee on Appropriations chairperson at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co ang pagtaas sa pondo ng Department of Agriculture (DA) upang maparami ang suplay ng pagkain at mapababa ang presyo nito sa bansa.

Sa deliberasyon ng budget ng DA kahapon, sinabi ni Co na suportado ng Kamara ang pagnanais ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na mapalakas ang sektor ng agrikultura.

Related Posts

PGH COVID ward napupuno na

PH, iba pa sa Asya mahihirapan mangutang

Gadget King, atbp aprub sa SEC magbenta ng share

“This institution is united with the president in building and strengthening the foundations of our agricultural economy for an even stronger national food security. We strive for a more prosperous, climate-resilient, and empowered Filipino countryside,” sabi ni Co.

Ang budget ng DA sa ilalim ng 2023 National Expenditure Program ay tumaas sa P163.75 bilyon mula sa P117.29 bilyon ngayong taon o lumaki ng 39.62%. (Billy Begas)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Mga dating opisyal hahabulin! Agri, SRA, BOC ‘bulag’ sa…

Sitsirya ibawal sa mga iskul

Mindoro State U grad nabiyayaan ng sakahan

1 of 4,001