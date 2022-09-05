Cong Zaldy Co tinukuran DA dagdag pondo

Suportado ni House Committee on Appropriations chairperson at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co ang pagtaas sa pondo ng Department of Agriculture (DA) upang maparami ang suplay ng pagkain at mapababa ang presyo nito sa bansa.

Sa deliberasyon ng budget ng DA kahapon, sinabi ni Co na suportado ng Kamara ang pagnanais ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na mapalakas ang sektor ng agrikultura.

“This institution is united with the president in building and strengthening the foundations of our agricultural economy for an even stronger national food security. We strive for a more prosperous, climate-resilient, and empowered Filipino countryside,” sabi ni Co.

Ang budget ng DA sa ilalim ng 2023 National Expenditure Program ay tumaas sa P163.75 bilyon mula sa P117.29 bilyon ngayong taon o lumaki ng 39.62%. (Billy Begas)