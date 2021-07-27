Cong sapol ng COVID sumulpot sa Batasan

Sa loob lamang ng ilang oras ay nakakuha ng magkaibang resulta ng RT-PCR test si Deputy Speaker at Misamis Occidental Rep. Henry Oaminal.

Nagpa-RT-PCR test umano si Oaminal bilang requirement sa pagdalo sa State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Natanggap nito ang resulta noong Linggo ng hapon at siya ay positibo.

Hindi kumbinsido kaya’t muling nagpa-RT-PCR test si Oaminal, alas-12:05 ng hatinggabi, Hulyo 26, araw ng SONA.

Lumabas ang resulta kinaumagahan at negatibo na ito sa COVID-19.

Bunsod nito ay pumunta si Oaminal sa Kamara para sa pagbubukas ng sesyon, ilang oras bago ang SONA.

“I submitted my vaccination card, and took the required on-the-spot rapid antigen test, which confirmed my negative result. Thus, to clarify, on July 26, 2021, I submitted two negative RT-PCR results, and tested negative for an on-the-spot rapid antigen test. I am also not experiencing any symptoms,” kuwento ng solon.

Sinabi ni Oaminal na hindi siya personal na dumalo sa SONA ni Duterte matapos makausap ang liderato ng Kamara.

“As far as the SONA is concerned, I would like to make it very clear that I only attended the SONA virtually (through Zoom). I was not physically present as I went home after consultation with the House leadership on my previous positive result,” sabi ni Oaminal.

Si Oaminal ay nagpositibo sa COVID-19 noong Mayo.

“I have fully recovered from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), after having contracted the virus on May 16, 2021. After the DOH-prescribed period of quarantine and isolation, I no longer had symptoms. A series of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests confirmed that I have already tested negative for COVID-19. On June 2, 2021, I received my second dose of the vaccine,” dagdag pa nito. (Billy Begas)