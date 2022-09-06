Cong Co: P5.268T budget papasa sa oras

Kumpiyansa si House Committee on Appropriations chairperson at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co na matatapos ng Kamara sa oras ang P5.268 trilyong budget para sa 2023.

Ayon kay Co nagdodoble kayod ang komite sa pagrepaso sa tatlong libro, 3,34 pahinang National Expenditure Program para sa 2023.

“We are on track. Every member of Congress is working double time attending and participating in the budget hearings. Our own committee vice chairperson Stella Quimbo, together with other members of the committee, is helping me move the hearings forward and thoroughly go over the P5.268 trillion national budget for 2023,” sabi ni Co.

Target ng komite na tapusin ang deliberasyon sa Setyembre 15 at umpisahan ang pagtalakay sa General Appropriations Bill sa plenaryo sa Setyembre 21. (Billy Begas)