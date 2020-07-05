Cone ayaw ng siyota

Asawa (long term relationship) at hindi basta siyota (short time).

Iyan ang solusyon ni Philippine Basketball Associuation (PBA) winningest coach Earl Timothy ‘Tim’ Cone, para gumanda ang takbo ng Gilas Pilipinas team, magmamando na pang-matagalan para sa PH 5.

Dinahilan ng two-time grand slam mentor, na hindi nakakatulong sa national men’s basketball team ang paiba-iba ng coach dahil iikot-ikot lang din ang sistema at uulit-ulit lang sa umpisa ang magiging takbo ng koponan, mas maigi aniya naa magkaroon ng permanenteng coach na hahasa sa national quintet.

“Every time you change the coach, you have to start from zero,” pahayag ng Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings bench tactician noong Huwebes ng gabi sa Tiebreaker Vodcasts’ Coaches Unfiltered.

“Pick the team, put the system together, and then go to the trial and error. Is this the right system? Are we doing the right things?”

Naging diskarte ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) sa nakalipas na 15 taon ang papapalit-palit coach ng Gilas squad coach. Mula kay Vincent ‘Chot’ Reyes (2005-08), Joseller ‘Yeng’ Guiao (2008-09), Rajko Toroman (2009-11), Reyes (2012-14), Thomas Anthony ‘Tab’ Baldwin (2015-16), Reyes (2016-18), Guiao (2018-19) at Mark Dickel (2020). (Aivan Denzel Episcope)