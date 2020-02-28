Concert tour ni Gary nasagasaan ng COVID-19

Atras si Gary Valenciano sa mga nakatakdang concert niya sa iba’t ibang lugar. Heto nga ang announcement ni Gary;

“Hello everyone. Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, we have decided to postpone the concert PURE E­NERGY 2020 to a later date this year.

Thank you to all who have expressed support for this concert. Your immediate response was most encouraging.

“Our team received so many requests to purchase tickets and offers to sponsor the show, but the health and wellbeing of all our fans, our guests, our artists, musicians, dancers, and the production crew are my main priority. It pains us to make this difficult decision, but new learnings about this new virus call for us to be vigilant and sensitive, careful and prayerful.

“Once our new concert dates are set I will make sure to get the word out to everyone. I look forward to seeing all of you when we all finally come together for PURE ENER­GY… One More Time 2020.

“Meantime, to my fans abroad in Canada and the USA, I will proceed with my concert tour dates in your cities as previously announced.

God bless, protect, and keep us all safe.”

Ayaw na sa Geronimo? Sarah kinilig sa tawag na Mrs. Guidicelli

Kitang-kita ang kilig kay Sarah Geroni­mo sa isang video na lumabas na kung saan ay Mrs. Sarah Guidicelli na nga ang pagpapakilala sa kanya.

Parang abot-tenga nga ang ngiti ni Sarah nang marinig niya ang tawag na ‘yon sa kanya.

May mga nagtatanong lang na iba, na bakit hindi na isiningit ang Geronimo sa pangalan ni Sarah. Ang ibang artista nga kasi, ginagamit pa rin ang apel­yido nila noong dalaga pa sila.

Tulad nina Marian Rivera Dantes, Heart Evangelista Escudero, Regine Velasquez Alcasid. Pero, si Sarah nga raw, Mrs. Guidicelli na agad-agad ang pagpapakilala sa kanya.

Well, baka naman hindi si Sarah ang may utos noon, kundi ang writer ng natu­rang show, di ba?

Well…