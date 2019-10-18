Concepcion, Subido, UST paaamuin ang Bulldogs

Standings W L

Ateneo 11 0

UP 6 4

UST 6 5

DLSU 5 5

FEU 5 6

Adamson 4 6

UE 3 8

NU 2 8

Mga laro ngayon:

(Ynares Center/Antipolo)

2:00pm — UST vs NU

4:00pm — FEU vs DLSU

SUSUBUKAN ng University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers na umakyat sa No. 2 spot pagsagupa nila sa delikadong National University (NU) Bulldogs sa kanilang 2pm duel sa UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo City.

Paamuin nina Growling Tigers Sherwin Concepcion at Renzo Subido ang Bulldogs para palakasin pa ang kasalukuyang 6-5 panalo talo kartada.

Kahit hindi lumaro si rookie Rhenz Abando sa huling laban ng (UST), napataob pa rin nila nitong Miyerkoles ang UP Fighting Maroons, 84-78.

Apat na Growling Tigers ang may double digit output kabilang sina Concepcion (16), Soulemane Chabi Yo (14), Subido (13) at team captain CJ Cansino (12).

“Every game counts. It’s a race to the final four and you cannot take for granted any team. Our last game against NU was decided in an overtime. It will be a tough game for us,” pahayag ni UST head coach Aldin Ayo.

“They have the materials. They have a good coach. Hopefully, we can prepare well and hopefully we play well against them also.”

Sa kabilang dako, galing naman sa pagkatalo ang Bulldogs (2-8) nitong Oktubre 12 kontra Adamson Soaring Falcons, 53-72.

Hindi sapat ang 15 points ni Dave Ildefonso, 14 points ni Issa Gaye at 10 points ni John Lloyd Clemente para sa NU. (Janiel Abby Toralba)