Community vaccination hinirit sa DOH ni Castelo

HINILING nitong Lunes ni Quezon City 2nd District Councilor Winnie Castelo sa Department of Health (DoH) na bakunahan ang mga bata sa mas ligtas na komunidad at barangay sa halip na sa mga ospital.

“This will speed up the inoculation of our children who are of school age and who continue to pursue their schooling virtually or through the internet and their gadgets. It will lead to hastening face-to-face, classroom classes,” ani Castelo.

Ipinaliwanag ni Castelo na mas ligtas para sa mga bata na mabakunahan sa community-based centers sa halip na mga ospital kung saan mataas ng banta na magkaroon ng impeksiyon.

“The DoH has allowed this for many adults, who refused to go to crowded vaccination sites and who got vaccinated in their villages. The government could inoculate more children by doing this as well for minors,” pahayag ni Castelo.

Sinabi ni Castelo na mas mahihikakayat ang mga magulang at bantay na takot na magpunta sa ospital na mapabakunahan ang kanilang mga anak kung isasagawa na lamang ang pagbakuna sa mga kominidad at barangay.

Ipinanukala ni Castelo sa DOH na mag- pilot-test ng community vaccination sa isinasagawang pagbakuna sa mga batang may comorbidity.

“The DoH would just have to make sure that the sites like basketball courts and village clubhouses are safe. It would also have to ensure the safety and potency of the vaccines,” ani Castelo.

Sinabi ni Castelo na maaaring kunin ng mga lider sa komunidad ang tulong ng volunteer doctors at nurses para sa pag-screen ng mga bata katulad ng kanilang ginagawa sa mga matanda.

“They will not lack volunteers among their residents and their colleagues in the healthcare sector,” ani Castelo.