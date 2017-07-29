‘Command responsibility’ depensa ng Malacañang sa banat ng Ombudsman

Iginagalang ng Palasyo ng Malacañang ang mandato ng Office of the Ombudsman alinsunod sa Saligang Batas na mag-imbestiga ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno, pero nilinaw na mayroon ding sey si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bilang Commander-in-Chief or Chief Executive ng bansa.

“The Executive recognizes and respects the constitutional mandate of the Ombudsman to investigate public officials,” ayon sa statement ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Sagot ito ng Malacañang sa hirit ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales na “anong pakialam” ni Pangulong Duterte sa imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman sa mga pasaway na opisyal ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Nag-ugat ang pahayag ni Morales sa mensahe ni Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) na ‘wag iko-contempt ang mga pulis at sundalo.

“And for the Ombudsman to refrain from citing them in contempt for what? Because I have the authority to give the final say whether they will attend (an investigation) or not,”ayon sa pahayag ng Pangulo.

Nilinaw ni Abella na ang request ng pangulo ay patungkol lamang sa mga miyembro ng PNP at AFP na tumutupad sa kanilang tungkulin sa giyera kontra iligal na droga at mga nagsisilbi sa Mindanao na nasa ilalim ng Martial Law.

“He assumes command responsibility for the actions of his men as Commander-in-Chief or Chief Executive,” giit ni Abella.