Comelec: Face shield dapat isuot sa kampanya

RP

Inabisuhan ang mga dadalo sa kampanya ng mga politiko na kailangan muling magsuot ng face shield, ayon sa Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Ayon kay Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, ang pagsusuot ng face shield ay kasama sa campaign guideline ngayong new normal.

“Remember, face shields are still in the guidelines, it’s just that their use in certain conditions are voluntary but ultimately subject to the decision of authorities whether or not to impose them,” lahad ni Jimenez.

“The Comelec has made the determination that campaigns are not ordinary and as far as the Comelec is concerned, mandating the use of face shields is justified,” aniya pa.

Ngunit paliwanag ng Comelec, hindi pasok sa election offense kapag hindi napatupad ang pagsusuot ng face shield, ngunit magiging paglabag ito sa pagpapatupad ng COVID-19 protocol.

Matatandaan na nilusaw ang mandatory face shield noong nakaraang taon matapos bumaba ang COVID-19 case sa bansa.