Comelec exec na dawit sa extortion pinasisibat: Kredibilidad ng eleksiyon damay – Drilon

Hinimok ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon si Commission on Election (Comelec) Commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri na magbitiw sa puwesto para hindi magkaroon ng pagdududa ang kanyang appointment gayundin ang kredibilidad ng ahensiya sa 2022 elections dahil sa alegasyon ng case-fixing sa Korte Suprema.

Ayon kay Drilon, wala siyang pagtutol sa pagtalaga kina Comelec Chairman Saidamen Balt Pangarungan at Commissioner George Garcia maliban kay Neri.

“I have doubts in her capacity to act independently. There is an extortion charge against her. A daughter of a drug lord said she asked for P10 million to settle, for the case of the drug lord to be favorably acted upon. Out of P10 million, Commissioner Neri returned P7 million but kept the P3 million,” sabi ni Drilon sa panayam sa ANC.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ni Drilon na patutunayan ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, legal counsel ng diumano’y drug lord na si Herbert Colangco, ang kanyang alegasyon na nagbigay ang kanyang kliyente ng P10 milyon sa dating Justice assistant secretary ng P10 milyon para “ayusin” ang kasong robbery sa Korte Suprema.

“This is a public statement of the daughter of the drug lord, and second, the lawyer of the alleged drug lord, Atty. Topacio, confirmed it that there was a delivery of P10 million,” sabi ni Drilon.

“And therefore, this very episode casts a very serious doubt on the integrity and capacity of Commissioner Aimee Neri to discharge her functions as Comelec commissioner,” dagdag pa niya.

“In fairness to the Filipino people, in fairness to the president, and in fairness to the Comelec, she should just resign,” sambit pa ni Drilon.

Naniniwala si Drilon na may “backer” si Neri na nagsusulong ng kanyang appointment sa iba’t ibang posisyon sa gobyerno.

Sapol nang magsimula ang administrasyong Duterte, si Neri ay naging assistant secretary ng Department of Justice, deputy commission ng Bureau of Immigration at undersecretary ng Department of Social Welfare and Development at ngayong taon ay Comelec commissioner. (Dindo Matining)