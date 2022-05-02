Comelec dinedma sibak Jimenez, Arabe sa debate scandal

Nilinaw ni Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner George Garcia na hawak pa nina Directors James Jimenez at Frances Arabe ang kanilang mga posisyon sa likod ng panawagan ng kapwa Commissioner Rey Bulay na alisin sila sa puwesto habang iniimbestigahan ang tinaguriang debate scandal.

Sinabi ni Garcia na si Jimenez ay nananatiling Comelec spokesperson at si Arabe bilang director ng Education and Information Department (EID).

“Until today, the investigation hasn’t been terminated. It’s still ongoing. It has not been concluded. There’s an initial recommendation by Commissioner Rey Bulay before going into a full blown fact-finding investigation. Whatever was the recommendation, it’s not yet accepted or there’s no action yet from the Comelec Chairman,” sinabi ni Garcia.

Noong Biyernes, inirekomenda ni Bulay ang temporary replacements kina Jimenez at Arabe ng Task Force PiliPinas Debates 2022 dahil ang mga ito ay sumasailalim sa formal fact-finding at administrative disciplinary probe dahil sa kanselasyon ng huling presidential at vice presidential debates.

Sinabi ni Garcia na ang rekomendasyon ay hindi pa pormal na naibibigay sa Comelec pero kapwa ang poll officials ay ginagawa ang mga kanilang mga papel sa paparating na halalan.

“I have not heard of any complaints of sectors cal­ling for the resignation. Wala naman po. We are all focused on the investigation. That’s why what transpired last week was really a bombshell,” sabi nito. (Kiko Cueto)