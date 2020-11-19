Colombia nag-sorry sa kapalpakan kay Catriona

Agad-agad ngang nakarating sa Miss Universe Colombia Organization ang hinaing ng kampo ni Catrioan Gray, at ng mga Pinoy, dahil sa ‘pagkakamali’ o ‘kapalpakan’ na naganap sa Miss Universe Colombia, na kung saan ay isa nga sa mga hurado ang Pinay beauty queen.

Unang pagkakamali nga ay ang apelyido ni Catriona, na sa halip na Gray, ay ginawang Garay. At ang pinakamatindi ay noong ipakilala siya na isang Australian.

Anyway, heto nga ang inisyung ‘apology’ ng Miss Universe Colombia Organization:

“To Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and her management,

“Miss Universe Colombia quintessential essence is to promote and value UNITY, PEACE, COMPASSION, HUMILITY and KINDNESS and we would like to express our utmost gratitude to Catriona Gray as being oe of the esteemed judges for Miss Universe Colombia for supporting Smile Train and for spreading positivity and kindness which is the paragon of the values that we also believe.

“We also would like to express our apologies for the mistake of her last name due to some language barrier and announcement that she was born in Australia – the translated language that was sent for introductions is – ‘Born in Australia, from the Philippines who is Miss Universe 2018’ it is honestly part of the cultural differences as here in Colombia, we regard the value of unity and cultural importance.

“We assure that there is no malice intended as we invited Catriona Gray in the first place because we believe in Filipinos and having a personal Dubai-based Filipino friend who is like brother to me, I have always admired the Filipino culture and the kindness of the people from the Philippines.

“I hope that Catriona Gray will not take this matter against us and can forgive us and our management. We are also absolutely thrilled to visit the beautiful country of the Philippines soon.

“Mahal ko kayong lahat and Mabuhay!”

“All the love…”

Natalie Ackermann (President and National Director Miss Universe Colombia Organization).

