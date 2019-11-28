Cojuangco naaalarma sa mga sablay ng PFF

NANAWAGAN si former Neg­ros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) president at ngayo’y Tarlac Congressman Charlie Cojuangco sa mga opisyal ng Philippine Football Federation (PFF) na mag-isip nang makalawa bago ibotong muli si Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta sa pangatlong termino bilang pangulo ng PFF.

Ayon kay Cojuangco, football patron sa Tarlac district, napilitan siyang magsalita dahil nababahala na siya sa mga kapalpakan ng football federation sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Araneta.

Naaalarma si Cojuangco sa mga reklamong ibinabato sa PFF sa sablay na pag-asiste sa mga football team sa SEA Games, ang pamumulitika sa asosasyon at ang kakulangan ng suporta sa mga football grassroots project.

Dismayado si Cojuangco dahil ‘no show’ si Araneta sa paghingi ng paumanhin nina Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) head at House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes sa mga salto sa football sa magbubukas nang 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“You are the president of Philippine football. You are the host for all the football teams. Why send an underling?” tanong ni Cojuangco, sa dinner na ipinatawag niya sa ilang miyembro ng media sa Quezon City kamakalawa nang gabi. “Are you only there front and center when everything is okay?”

“The Phisgoc is handling everything, yes, but the PFF also has carries the responsibilty to make sure everything was in order for football. I was compelled to speak out after I found out that he did to Ricky Yanson (the current NOFA president), what he also did to me.”

Kuwento pa ni Cojuangco, inengganyo siya ni Araneta noong 2007 na umatras sa pagtakbo bilang PFF president dahil balak pala nitong tumakbong presidente ng pederas­yon.

Nangako rin umano si Araneta na ipapaubaya na ang PFF presidency kay Yanson, subalit muli na naman itong nagbago ng isip.

Nagulat din umano ang mga Regional Football Association (RFA) dahil base sa PFF rules, dalawang termino lamang dapat magsilbi ang pangulo at inaasahan na nilang si Yanson ang papalit kay Araneta.

“So it’s now an issue of character,” patuloy ni Cojuangco. “I didn’t say anything before because it’s in the past and I had forgiven him and moved on. But the fact that he did it again makes me question his character.”

Iginiit din ni Cojuangco ang kakulangan sa grassroots development ng football.

“The national team is not the only football the PFF should be involved in. Foreign-born and -trained athletes are just a temporary solution. The buil­ding blocks should be grassroots development, and here, Araneta has been found sorely wanting,” ani Cojuangco.