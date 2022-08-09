Coffee Project: crafting a refreshing coffee culture in the Philippines

Coffee Project is creating a new and refreshing coffee culture in the Philippines.

Emerging as many’s favorite “third place” after home and office (or maybe even second, at that!), this distinctly beautiful cozy garden café easily lets you unwind as you mindfully sip that rich brew, indulge in its assortment of delicious pastries, cakes, and sumptuous dishes while appreciating the charm and elegance of your surroundings.

All its 56 branches today exude that calming, youthful yet sophisticated vibe—exactly how its founder, tycoon Manuel B. Villar Jr., had envisioned Coffee Project back in 2014. The richest man in the Philippines had only one goal then: to improve Filipinos’ café experience, marrying that cosmopolitan coffee culture abroad, his passion for gardens and inclination for aesthetics.

From its very first branch in Alabang, Coffee Project has created quite a buzz not only among coffee enthusiasts, but practically everyone wanting a distinct and different café experience. It presents a full sensory experience that makes its patrons want more.

Picturesque destination

Coffee Project’s gorgeous façade and interiors are definitely a feast for the eyes—artistic, fun, and tastefully designed.

Easily, such beautiful interiors can do wonders in improving your mood, allowing you to savor that relaxing vibe even just while on your coffee break. No wonder it was named as one of the “Top 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes in the World” last 2019—the only coffee shop in the Philippines that made it to this prestigious list.

Curated selections

Coffee Project has carefully selected a delectable menu of cakes, pastries, and full meals that you can readily pair with your chosen brew. Choose from a wide assortment of salads, pasta, pizzas, sandwiches, and hearty rice meals to fill you up while relishing in the café’s beautiful vibe.

To further level up your coffee experience, Coffee Project collaborated with The Hershey’s Company to come up with its Decadent Delights Series. Enjoy four luscious flavors to satisfy those chocolate cravings—Hershey’s Cookies and Cream Frappe, Hershey’s Classic Mocha Frappe, Reese’s Choco Peanut Butter, and Hershey’s Mocha S’mores Frappe.

A lifestyle

Coffee Project has undoubtedly created a new lifestyle—one where coffee takes center stage. Here, you are treated to the wonderful aroma of coffee from the time you set foot in the café, complemented by music that can instantly lift your mood. Coffee Project has different playlists on its Spotify account to accompany you while sipping your coffee.

Given such a beautiful, conducive ambience, Coffee Project has become a go-to coffee shop for people of all ages. It’s a place where you can boost your creativity, conduct meetings, hang out with colleagues, family, and friends, and a place where you can take it easy and get some quiet time for yourself.

Locations

Your favorite cafe gives you the chance to enjoy coffee across 56 branches, located in different areas across the country. Three premium branches, called Coffee Project Black, serve a much wider array of quality concoctions, espresso-based drinks, and mouthwatering food. Find them at the Evia Lifestyle Center, Bonifacio Global City, and Pampanga.

Promos

Don’t miss this limited special treat from Coffee Project! In line with its tie-up with Hershey’s, you can get a Free upsize every Wednesday until August this year when you buy from AllDay Supermarket. Simply present your AllDay same-day receipt to any Coffee Project Branch. This promo is exclusive for its Decadent Delights Series drinks.

Stand to win another treat when you use Coffee Project’s Instagram filter—Blink to Win. The three highest scores will receive a cool mystery gift from the Coffee Project in August.

To know more about its latest offers, follow Coffee Project on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and Tiktok