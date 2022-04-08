Coco best actor: DonBelle humamig ng 5 award sa VPCA

Patuloy na kinikilala ang mga artista, palabas ng ABS-CBN mula sa iba’t ibang award-giving bodies tulad ng Village Pipol Choice Awards at University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Gandingan Awards.

Waging-wagi ang mga Kapamilya star, show sa Village Pipol (VP) Choice Awards na binase sa paramihan ng Instagram likes, Facebook shares, at boto mula sa panel of experts at editorial team.

Tinanghal na TV Series of the Year ang “He’s Into Her,” Love Team of the Year sina Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano. Wagi rin ang DonBelle sa Fandom of the Year.

Panalo rin si Belle ng Female Promising Star of the Year at Movie Actress of the Year. Si Donny ang Male Promising Star of the Year, kasama si KD Estrada.

Panalo rin sa TV category sina Coco Martin (TV Actor of the Year) at Charlie Dizon (TV Actress of the Year).

Ang “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” ang Movie of the Year. At Movie Actor of the Year naman si Daniel Padilla.

Ang Movie Director of the Year ay si John Leo Datuin Garcia para sa “Love is Color Blind.”

Heto pa ang ibang mga nanalo:

Sarah Geronimo (Performer of the Year).

Tony Labrusca, JC Alcantara (BL Love Team of the Year).

Vice Ganda (YouTuber of the Year).

Team YeY (Most Development-Oriented Children’s Program) ng UPLB Gandingan Awards. Kasalukuyang napapanood ang “Team Yey” sa Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV at A2Z. Available din ang mga featured episodes sa YouTube Channel at Facebook page ng YeY. (Dondon Sermino)