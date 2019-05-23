Coalition sa LGBT mireklamo sa tinguhang pagpa survey sa Kamara

By jess campos

Sa pamahayag sa LAGABLAB matud niini nga usa ka iresponsable ang gihimo sa Kamara nga mokuha silag opinyon sa publiko kabahin sa ilang mga katungod

Matud nila nga angayan nga , modesisyon ang Kongreso sa mga katungod sa LGBT community nga subay lang sa mga personal nga opinyon o online polls.

Angayan unta nga silang mga LGBT ang pangutan-on kabahin niino ug paminawon sa Kongreso.

“Our Congress should not decide on our rights solely on the basis of personal opinions or mere online polls … Let our choices be informed and our voices be heard,” matud sa LAGABLAB.

Niadtong Miyerkoles sa buntag gihunong ang online poll diin gipangutana ang mga respondent : “Are you in favor of the proposal in the House of Representatives which legalizes same-sex unions as civil partnership in the country?”