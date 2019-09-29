Coaching staff ng Gins sinama ni Cone sa Gilas

BINITBIT ni Tim Cone ang buong coaching staff ng Ginebra para makatuwang sa Gilas Pilipina squad, maliban kay Olsen Racela.

Idinagdag din niya sina Jimmy ­Alapag at Jong Uichico.

Ang sorpresang bunot ni Cone ay si Joe Devance, sinuksok niya sa ­coaching staff. Active player pa ng Gin Kings si Devance pero ‘di pa naglalaro sa ­Governors Cup habang nagpapagaling mula foot injury.

“Joe will be part of our staff as well. He’s injured, can’t play. So I asked him if he wants to join us and help us out because he carries big respect from the players, he knows my system ­probably better than anybody including my ­assistant coaches ‘cause he’s been with me for like 10, 11 years,” paliwanag ni Cone.

Mahusay din aniya magturo sa ibang players si Devance.

“He also knows how to impart knowledge, he’s a good teacher. He’s always a guy teaching his teammates in practice,” anang winning coach ng PBA.

“For me it’s all about how quickly and how efficiently we can teach and learn. That will decide our success. So all the teachers I can get, they can help us learn, that’s the big deal.”

Higit isang dekada nang naglalaro si JDV kay Cone mula pa Alaska, lumipat sa Purefoods franchise. Tangay-tangay niya rin ang Fil-Am forward sa Ginebra.

Si Racela ay pinagko-contrate muna ni Cone sa UAAP.

“Olsen is still involved with FEU. I don’t want him doing FEU, Ginebra and Gilas. It’s too much work,” anang coach. “He needs to focus. Having two teams is hard enough and the work we make him do with Ginebra is enough.”

Ang iba pang staff ni Cone sa ­Ginebra ay sina Richard del Rosario, Freddie Abuda at Kirk Collier.

Pero ‘di mawawala nang buo ang input ni Racela sa Gilas.

“He will advise and talk to us. He knows the FIBA game very well, but he won’t join us in the practices,” panapos ni Cone. “His concentration will be on FEU.”

