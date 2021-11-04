Closer look: National Academy of Sports campus

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and National Academy of Sports (NAS) gave a more intriguing preview of what the NAS campus at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac would look like with the release of full-size architectural renders of the future home of Filipino student-athletes. Taking the spotlight are the conceptual designs for the NAS multi-sport gym, the academic and administration building, as well as an aerial perspective of the complete campus.

This followed the unveiling of the ceremonial marker and the architectural renders of the sports academy by BCDA, NAS, the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Oct. 9, Saturday in New Clark City. Phase 1 of NAS is targeted for completion in February 2022. This is in line with efforts to prepare the pioneer and future students of NAS once face-to-face learning resumes.

To better equip student-athletes with a conducive environment for academics, sports training and character development, BCDA and its private partners will ensure the world-class structures of NAS will silhouette the majestic nature of its surroundings, making it a green and climate-resilient learning center.

Born under Republic Act 11470, NAS is envisioned to be an institution that will provide the educational advancement and development of high-quality sports programs, training and experience to future world-class student-athletes. The New Clark City sports complex is the first major sports hub developed by the government since the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex was built in 1934.