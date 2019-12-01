Climate group sa Global leader: Coal tuldukan!

Dalawang araw bago ang gaganaping 25th Conference of Parties (COP) sa The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), nagkaisa ang mga climate justice advocate sa Pilipinas na magsagawa ng Global Climate Strike upang himukin ang mga nasa gobyerno na tuldukan at pigilan ang paggamit ng ‘coal’ o karbon bilang enerhiya sa bansa.

Sa Manila, ang Power for People Coalition (P4P) ay nagsuot ng costume ng Spanish-speaking cartoon character Dora the Explorer upang himukin ang mga global leader na dadalo sa COP sa Madrid, Spain na sabihin ang “hasta la vista to dirty and costly energy from coal.”

“It has been a quarter of a century since COP negotiations to avert catastrophic climate change began. Yet after 25 years of talks and pledges, we are seeing emissions rise to an all-time high. To quote the beloved character Dora, I know that we can do it,” ayon kay Gerry Arances, Convenor, Power for People Coalition (P4P)at Executive Director of the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development.