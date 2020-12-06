Clarkson local player – Panlilio

Naglalaway ang Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. (SBPI) na muling mapalaro si Filipino-American National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran Jordan Clarkson sa Gilas Pilipinas sa mga International Basketball Federation (FIBA)-sanctioned tournament.

Pero hindi bilang naturalized player, kundi local player na patuloy na nilalaban ng national sports association (NSA) sa world governing body.

“I want him to be a local but we have to continue to work with FIBA. I’m hoping that he becomes part of the team as a Filipino because he is a Filipino,” ani SBP president Alfredo Panlilio nitong isang araw. (Elech Dawa)